Nigeria's Etap Gets $1.5m Pre-Seed to Make Buying Car Insurance Easier

19 April 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

Only 21% of the 12 million registered vehicles on Nigerian roads have genuine motor insurance, as the rest either have fake certificates (owners are mostly unaware) or are not covered at all.

This report also states that a number of car owners holding genuine insurance policies also fail to renew them when they expire, a contravention of the law in Nigeria, which demands that every vehicle must be covered by insurance. All these challenges stem from the fact that most transactions in the industry are still done manually and, most often, through agents, which further exacerbates the problems.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

