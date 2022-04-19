Nigeria: Politicians Need Support of Women to Excel - Oshiomhole

19 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

FORMER national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomole, has said politicians seeking elective positions need the support of women to excel.

The former Edo State governor, who made the remarks, yesterday, at the Edo North APC's women's conference, in Iyamho, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government of the state, said the roles of women cannot be undermined in the Nigerian politics.

He described women as the most reliable and dependable allies in politics.

Oshiomole, who had joined the race for Edo North senatorial race said that women were known to be more committed and loyal to the candidate and the party.

He said: "The support of the women is really needed if one wants to go far in Nigerian politics, especially when one is seeking a political position. I salute your courage for coming out to seek political relevance and hold political offices in the country."

Earlier, the leader of the women, Dame Omoua-Okpaku said the women's conference would have bearing on the rights and privileges of women being currently discussed in the National Assembly.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X