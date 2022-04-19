Nigeria: Lagos Lawmaker Harps On Provision of Jobs for Youths

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2, Jude Idumogu, has stressed the need to provide job opportunities for the nation's youths to enhance their productivity.

Idimogu who stated this in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP said he had provided employment opportunities for over 30 people in both public, private sectors while some lucky students had been given scholarships to study in various tertiary institutions in the country.

Idimogu added that, "If elected into office in 2023 I will use my experience in the legislature to attract infrastructural development like construction of roads, hospitals and schools to my constituency and extension better the lives of residents,"

Apart from empowering women through cash gifts and sewing machines, he said that workers in the constituency office were given cars and small buses in order to encourage them to perform their functions effectively.