Nigeria: 2023 - APGA Senatorial Aspirant Kicks Against VP Slot for S/East

A senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Chyma Anthony, has urged politicians from the South East to reject vice presidential slots in their parties.

Anthony, who is a legal practitioner, stated this after he secured the APGA expression of interest and nomination forms for Imo East in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He charged stakeholders in the South East region not to accept the vice president slot from any political party in the 2023 election.

Anthony, who contested the same position in 2019 on the platform of Action Alliance (AA), told journalists the South East region can no longer play a second fiddle in Nigeria's politics after being neglected since 1999.

He called on stakeholders to insist that the presidential tickets of all political parties to be zoned to the region to ensure equity, fairness and justice to the people whose commitment to the Nigerian state and democracy remained solid for decades.

He however stressed that he is the man to beat in the election. Reeling out his strength in the race, he noted his accomplishment as

British trained Chartered Arbitrator and described himself as good governance enthusiast.

He advised the electorate to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), if they fail to zone their presidential ticket to the South East.

He advocated for good governance in Nigeria and promised to deliver if given the mandate to serve the people of Owerri Zone at the Red Chambers.

LEADERSHIP reports that Mr Chyma Anthony has for many years taken care of the less privileged and down trodden in society through his philanthropic gestures. He has equally been prominent in community development efforts, Church building as well as youth development in Imo State.

On the legal front, he has for long made legal exploits as a well-known Abuja based legal practitioner and has promised to bring his broad wealth of knowledge to bear in representation of Owerri Zone people at the National Assembly.