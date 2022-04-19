Nigeria: 2023 - Prepare to Handover to Jonathan, Ex-Warlord Tells Buhari

The former warlord of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, and chairman of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Dreams of Niger Deltans, MADND, Josiah Oyakonghan (aka Oyimi) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to handover to Goodluck Jonathan who is a Southerner as President in 2023.

The ex-militant commander who made this appeal during a press briefing noted that it is only Goodluck Jonathan who can be trusted by Nigerians with the multiplicity of our country's problems.

He said; "First, our hearty congratulations to all Nigerians in this Easter, particularly to President Buhari. We therefore use this Easter celebration to urge Nigerians to continue to support President Buhari's administration for him to deliver on the promise of change we are committed to seeing, and also work for Jonathan to return to the Villa."

"The challenges before us as a nation are enormous. Insecurity, the economy, unemployment and the unity of Nigeria have never been this bad, if not worse in our national history. The solution to this, is returning Jonathan for the presidency. Given that the people's expectations are very high and expectedly so, we therefore urge President Buhari to work for a Jonathan's candidacy who will salvage our country and reawaken a new hope for national cohesion and development."

"Goodluck Jonathan is a man of talent and experience, and at this moment the country needs him and we are lucky to have him. After the luck comes work. President Buhari should therefore support GEJ for president for a new dawn in our country. Virtually every facet of our national life needs urgent attention and GEJ is the answer", he noted.

