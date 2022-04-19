Nigeria: Osinachi - Edo-Based Lawyer Institutes Annual Award to Immortalise Late Singer

An Edo State-based lawyer and Public Notary, Olayiwola Afolabi has instituted an annual award for young gospel singers in honour of late song writer and gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu who allegedly died of complications relating to domestic violence by her husband. Afolabi who is a member of the Deeper Life Bible Church and from Ekiti state said he is an ardent follower of the late Osinachi with one of her songs 'Oku n'ere ere' being his favourite and also counselled against remaining in marriage despite violence.

He said the annual award would attract a financial reward of N50,000 annually and would be done until he breathed his last.

He said: "I wept over the death of the 42 years old Osinachi, especially the circumstances surrounding her demise. The Bible allows for separation when you feel that you can no longer continue in that marriage. To avoid death, you can separate, look at what has happened to her, her life has been cut short, you can imagine what she still had in her yet to be released to the world.

"Domestic violence is not limited to men, we have also seen women beating their husbands to death, well, we await police investigation and if her husband is found wanting, he should be charged to court and prosecuted to a logical conclusion"

On the award, he said "I am doing that to honour her and it will be floated throughout my lifetime to encourage young gospel artistes because this ugly incident may discourage some young artistes especially when you look at the stories surrounding her death and how her fortunes were being managed. The young gospel artistes should know that they are ministering and preaching the gospel and so they should be encouraged."

