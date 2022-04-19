Zimbabwe: Bosso Lift 42nd Uhuru Trophy

Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS put in a solid shift yesterday as they battled hard to wrestle the Independence Trophy from traditional football rivals Dynamos in front of a capacity crowd at Barbourfields.

A 55th minute strike by Stanley Ngala made all the difference in this tension-filled match, marked by bouts of rowdiness from both sets of players, with Dynamos finishing with 10 men after midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa was shown a red card late on.

Bosso hung on to the solitary goal and when referee Arnold Ncube blew the final whistle, the home fans went into frenzy.

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu was elated by the win and dedicated the silverware to the Bosso supporters.

"It feels good to win the Independence Cup. This victory is for the multitude of fans who came to celebrate our Independence.

"As much as it was more of a friendly encounter, as I said during the course of the week, that it doesn't matter what's at stake when you play Dynamos, you always want to win.

"Today I'm happy; a very tough game, a very tactical game. The most important thing was to make sure the cup stays here. We need to cut our celebrations because in five days' time we're playing FC Platinum," said Mpofu.

It was a sweet win for Highlanders, who were playing their first major cup final against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium since 2007 when they lost 2-1 in the CBZ FA Cup.

Having lost last year's Independence Cup 2-0 to Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium, Bosso soaked early pressure to get back the title they had last won in 2019. The Uhuru Cup was not played in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Dynamos yesterday started the game on the offensive, seeking an early goal and forced a corner through boy wonder Bill Antonio in the second minute.

From the resultant corner kick, veteran midfielder Ralph Kawondera's glancing header went agonisingly wide.

A minute later, former Highlanders' striker Tinashe Makanda found himself with acres of space outside the box after being fed by Antonio, but he shot way off target as DeMbare kept on pressing.

Bosso striker Lynoth Chikuhwa should have done better in his side's first break in the sixth minute, but took too long to decide whether to go for goal or pass to his striking partner Stanley Ngala, giving Dynamos defenders time to recover.

Antonio, who was lively on the right wing for the visitors and looked threatening every time he was in possession, tried a spectacular shot from an acute angle in the 15th minute, bringing the best out of Bosso goalkeeper and skipper Ariel Sibanda.

A minute later, an unmarked Keith Murera blew a golden scoring chance when he got to the end of a rebound off a free-kick won by Antonio on the edge of the box and directed his effort off target.

The near misses by Dynamos, who dominated the first quarter, awakened Highlanders, as they slowly crept into the game with some neat passes.

They knocked the ball around trying to open up DeMbare, with Nqobizitha Masuku, Adrian Silla and Divine Mhindirira trying to outwit Dynamos" Ralph Kawondera, Murera and Shadreck Nyahwa in central midfield.

Silla won a tussle against Brendon Mpofu on the right corner and delivered an inviting cross that found no takers.

The game had so much tension and in the 29th minute, tempers flared, with Godknows Murwira and Stanley Ngala involved in a scuffle that referee Ncube managed to defuse.

In the 34th minute, Highlanders won a free-kick at the edge of the Dynamos box after keeper Taimon Mvula was adjudged to have fouled Ngala.

This led to a five-minute stoppage as DeMbare's supporters threw missiles at Bosso keeper Sibanda in protest.

When play resumed, Mvula went airborne to tip Masuku's attempt out for a corner.

Dynamos launched a quick raid, but Emmanuel Paga found Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Tandi resolute in defence for Bosso.

Three minutes into the second-half, Mvula made a fine save to deny Ngala from close-range after the striker found himself at the end of a Muduhwa header.

Ngala then put Highlanders in the lead when he hit the roof of the net after connecting a Washington Navaya pass in the 55th minute.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya reacted by pulling out the ineffective pair of Paga and Makanda, replacing them with central striker Evans Katema and winger Issa Ali.

The introduction of Ali saw him attacking from the right wing, while Antonio moved to the left. Ndiraya also pushed Murwira to the right side of midfield to aid his attacking options.

Silla then teed Navaya in the 63rd minute and the striker fluffed while trying to catch Mvula unaware at the near post.

Bosso survived a 73rd minute scare when Antonio left Andrew Mbeba for dead on the left, sent in an inviting cross that Katema failed to connect.

Nyahwa was shown a straight red card in the 87th minute for a dangerous high tackle on Mbongeni Ndlovu, kicking the Bosso defender in the head.

Highlanders failed to utilise numerical advantage, as Dynamos forced two corners in the last minute in what became a nervy finish.

Dynamos coach Ndiraya congratulated Bosso for the success.

"Football is the winner today. Most importantly, the atmosphere was electric and we really enjoyed the match. We wish this could be the case week in, week out.

"We want people back in the stadium, but most importantly I'm happy that the day has ended with such an electrifying atmosphere.

"As you saw, people were happy, and congratulations to Highlanders. We're happy, 42 years of freedom. I'm happy despite us losing today," said Ndiraya.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Tandi, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Rahman Kutsanzira (Washington Navaya, 45th minute), Devine Mhindirira Stanley Ngala, Adrian Silla (Joel Ngodzo, 80th minute), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Darlington Mukuli, 90th minute)

Dynamos: Taimon Mvula, Shadreck Nyahwa, Brendon Mpofu, Patson Jaure, Frank Makarati, Keith Murera, Godknows Murwira (Emmanuel Jalai, 77th minute), Ralph Kawondera, Emmanuel Paga (Evans Katema, 59th minute), Bill Antonio, Tinashe Makanda (Issa Sadiki, 55th minute)