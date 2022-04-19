Zimbabwe: Four Die, 28 Injured in Horrific Crash

19 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

At least four people have died and 28 others injured when a truck veered off the road and fell into a valley about 35 kilometres before Kariba along the Makuti-Kariba Road.

The injured were taken to Kariba District Hospital, while two of them with serious injuries have since been transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for further care.

According to sources, the driver was ferrying people from Kariba district Independence celebrations in Kasvisva.

One of the survivors and Nyaminyami FM news reporter, Mr Admore Mbonda said the vehicle rolled three times before landing in a valley.

"The driver says he lost control of the vehicle after it lost brakes while descending a steep gradient in the area commonly known as Kaburi," he said.

"I sustained a broken left leg which will need a plaster."

