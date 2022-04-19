Namibia: Parly Theft Uncovered... National Assembly Questioned Over N$1.2m Corruption Scandal

Parliament came under fire over the Easter holiday for allegedly sweeping corruption under the carpet after staff stole N$1.2 million.

The bombshell was dropped by Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Member of Parliament (MP) Celeste Becker, who in a list of questions was to ask parliament about the missing millions.

Activist Job Amupanda earlier took to social media, and gave the National Assembly (NA) five days to clarify claims that corrupt officials were made to escape the jaws of justice without the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) being alerted.

This, and the pressure of the general public, led the National Assembly to release a statement on Saturday to confirm that there were indeed three officials who were found to have misappropriated N$1 243 107.94 from the NA.

It further said these cases were dealt with in accordance with the set regulations governing institutions of government.

"One of the implicated staff members has been discharged, and money has been recovered from the member's pension. Another staff member has resigned, and money has been recovered from his pension and leave gratuity. The third staff member has resigned, and the recovery process of state monies involved is underway.

The allegations levelled against the institution are devoid of any truth, and only seek to mislead the public. No multimillion-dollar corruption has taken place at the National Assembly, as alleged by Job Amupanda on his social media platforms, nor has the institution covered up corruption," stated the NA.

"Imagine being summoned to appear before the parliamentary committee on public accounts, answering questions on corruption, when the same members and the Speaker are covering up multimillion-dollar corruption at parliament," said the former Windhoek mayor on his social media accounts. ACC director general Paulus Noa yesterday said he will confirm today (Tuesday) whether the N$1.2 million misappropriated by three staff members at the National Assembly was reported to his office or not. "I shall only find out from our case management system tomorrow whether it was reported or not, and the details of what was reported to ACC. I shall revert to you tomorrow afternoon," Noa said upon enquiry.

Meanwhile, the National Council late yesterday alleged that the matter was reported to the ACC, and they were advised to report the matter to the Namibian Police.

"Having received advice from the ACC, based on the facts of the matter, to report to the Namibian Police, the Secretary to the National Council made a report with a comprehensive affidavit and supporting documents to the Serious Crimes Unit of the Namibian Police," the National Council said yesterday. "The matter was also reported to Treasury and the Auditor General. The National Council confirms that an officer who worked as an accountant has resigned very soon after the discovery of the questionable payments.

The Namibian Police have opened a docket, and are working on the matter. We received a report from the police that the suspect was arrested and appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court, and the matter was postponed to 16 May 2022 for preliminary plea proceedings," the statement reads.

Nelius Becker, who is a former ACC chief investigator, said on Twitter yesterday, "setting a precedent for future crimes. What was procured with the stolen funds? Criminal matters should have been registered and investigated, and action taken in terms of POCA to recover proceeds of crime. How will future crimes be handled?"

This was in reaction to New Era's post on the incident.