Zimbabwe: Mentally Challenged Woman Found Dead

19 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

A 45-year-old mentally challenged Chinhoyi woman who went missing last Saturday was found dead in a maize field on Sunday.

The woman identified as Maria Tagarira is said to have been found naked and had been raped near Hunyani high-density suburb's Methodist Church.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident adding investigations were still underway.

The woman was a firewood vendor before she suffered a stroke sometime back rendering her life a charity case, surviving from handouts.

There have been growing concerns over attacks on pedestrians in the same ward with two youths recently escaping death after being stabbed.

