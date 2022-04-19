Malawi: Government Plans to Develop Secondary Cities

18 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Government is planning to coordinate the implementation of the secondary cities program in the country, the Minister of Local Government, Blessings Chinsinga, has disclosed.

Chinsinga, who was accompanied by the Minister of Information and Digitilisation, Gospel Kazako at the Government Faces The Press on Thursday, announced the plans during the Government faces the press to update local government activities in the country.

Chinsinga said the main objective of the program is to create new urban centres.

"These will ably offer improved municipal services and upgrading of major trading centres surrounding major cities into secondary cities," he said.

Chinsinga added that the cities will develop according to their comparative advantages.

The minister disclosed that the German government is interested in the development of the secondary cities.

However, he said, the proposed cities include Karonga (Northern Gateway City), Nkhata Bay (Lakeside extension to the northern capital), Mangochi/Monkey Bay (National Tourism Centre), Liwonde (commercial Agri-Centre of the Upper Shire Area), Luchenza (Agri-Industry Hub for the Greater Blantyre Area and Bangula (Southern Gate Area.

Minister of Information and Digitilisation, Gospel Kazako, said the government is slowly putting in place the systems which were broken at the Ministry of Local Government.

" There were some disorders which needed to be corrected by this government mainly in local governance ," he said.

Kazako said Malawi needs good standards to operate on for the country to move forward with development.

