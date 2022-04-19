Malawi: Local Fuel Transporters Accuse Nocma of Favouritism Over International Fuel Hauliers

National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) is under intense fire for favouritism as local fuel transporters say they state run fuel company favour international fuel hauliers.

This, the local transporters say, is rendering them jobless.

This was said during a meeting between the local fuel transporters and members of Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change in Salima over a proposal that government should have 90 percent control of fuel imports through National Oil Company of Malawi.

Welani Chilenga, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change said the transporters complained that most of their colleagues have been rendered jobless because a lot of work is given to foreign transports.

He added that the concerned transporters also faulted the committee over its proposal for Nocma to be importing 90 percent of fuel in the country.

But Chilenga said that the committee has resolved to meet all concerned stakeholders to address the issues.

He added that the committee has also urged the fuel transporters to vacate an injunction they obtained against the committee and Nocma.