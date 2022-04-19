Malawi: MHRC to Hold Public Hearing Over Corporal Punishment, Sexual Abuse Allegations At Kalibu Academy

State funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) say it is to hold a public hearing into allegations of administration of corporal punishment and child sexual abuse at Kalibu Academy.

The commission instituted an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and administration of corporal punishment to learners at Kalibu Academy last year after receiving complaints on the same.

However, the investigation had been suspended after the commission was served with an injunction and leave for a judicial review that was granted to the academy on September14, 2021.

In a statement signed by the commission's executive secretary Habiba Osman, the commission says they are committed to ensuring that all human rights issues involving this case are meticulously investigated and reported transparently.

The Commission says now they are proceeding with the investigation following their challenge of the court order that was subsequently discharged by Justice Mandala Mambulasa on 23rd December 2021.

The Commission has called upon parents, learners, and teachers at Kalibu Academy and all those that have knowledge and information on any incidence of corporal punishment or child sexual abuse at the institution to come forward and testify during the public hearing.

The public hearing is tentatively scheduled for the 5th May 2022 at the Golden Peacock Hotel in the Capital - Lilongwe.