Malawi: MHRC to Hold Public Hearing Over Corporal Punishment, Sexual Abuse Allegations At Kalibu Academy

18 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

State funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) say it is to hold a public hearing into allegations of administration of corporal punishment and child sexual abuse at Kalibu Academy.

The commission instituted an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and administration of corporal punishment to learners at Kalibu Academy last year after receiving complaints on the same.

However, the investigation had been suspended after the commission was served with an injunction and leave for a judicial review that was granted to the academy on September14, 2021.

In a statement signed by the commission's executive secretary Habiba Osman, the commission says they are committed to ensuring that all human rights issues involving this case are meticulously investigated and reported transparently.

The Commission says now they are proceeding with the investigation following their challenge of the court order that was subsequently discharged by Justice Mandala Mambulasa on 23rd December 2021.

The Commission has called upon parents, learners, and teachers at Kalibu Academy and all those that have knowledge and information on any incidence of corporal punishment or child sexual abuse at the institution to come forward and testify during the public hearing.

The public hearing is tentatively scheduled for the 5th May 2022 at the Golden Peacock Hotel in the Capital - Lilongwe.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X