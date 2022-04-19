Tanzania: Zanzibar Is Safe for Tourists, Police Insist

POLICE in Unguja North Region have insisted that Zanzibar is safe for tourists and all other visitors.

The Police Force issued the statement yesterday in response to sexual assault allegations being made by a Nigerian woman, Zainab Oladehinde, who claimed to have been sexually assaulted in Warere Hotel in Nungwi, Zanzibar.

Regional Police Commander (RPC) for North Unguja, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Martin Otieno, responding to the claims, said Ms Oladehinde did not provide sufficient evidence that could help in arrests and prosecution of offender(s).

ACP Otieno said the Nigerian did not show cooperation with the officers in the course of investigations when she first reported the incident.

"She instead, wanted the police to force the hotel where she claims was sexually harassed to pay compensation of 10,000 US dollars to settle the matter," said ACP Otieno in a statement.

Police advised her to take the matter to court, so that the law could take its cause but she could not take the advice and continued to complain.

"However, her claims of sexual harassment and missing cash money, amounting to 1,100 US dollars, were filed to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), who also withheld the file because of insufficient evidence," the police said.

The police also raised concerns over Zainab's move to air her claims on a social network after one-year, insisting that she should have followed proper channels and helped the authorities with the required evidence to prove her case.

The police suggested that her social media claims were tantamount to tarnishing the image of Tanzania, and the tourism industry.

ACP Otieno insisted that Zanzibar remains safe for tourists and other visitors.

On Sunday, the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism said it was investigating allegations by Ms Oladehinde.

"The commission is shocked and disappointed to learn of this incident and take these allegations very seriously. An immediate investigation has commenced and we will give findings. We condemn any harm or threat to our visitors to the peaceful Islands of Zanzibar," the Commission's Executive Secretary, Ms Hafsa Mbamba, said in a statement issued yesterday.

Her statement came after Ms Oladehinde on Saturday made the allegation, saying the incident occured in 2021 when she visited Zanzibar for a vacation on her birthday.

"This incident happened a year ago in April of 2021 but I haven't been able to talk about it because I've been in therapy for a year to heal from the psychological trauma as (a result of) this experience," she wrote.

Zainab says she travelled alone from Lagos, Nigeria to Zanzibar on April 15, 2021, for her 23rd birthday.

She alleges that while sleeping naked at night she felt a man touch her.

She says they struggled as the man tried to forcefully have his way with her before she convinced him to go bring a condom, something the-would-be rapist obliged.

Ms Mbamba stated that the Commission has been made aware of a statement made on social media by Ms Zainab Oladehinde, regarding an incident of assault.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage, we would like to inform our visitors that the ministry abhors any ill treatment of any persons on the Isles as this is neither the Zanzibari hospitality nor the treatment we want our visitors to experience. It is a regrettable incident and we are following up closely," she assured.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a related development, the Warere Beach Hotel also reacted that the matter was reported to relevant authorities who classified the case as personal, and not the hotel's negligence.

"We tried our best to support Ms Oladehinde as soon as we learned of the accusations. We immediately brought her to the police and offered her support," Warere Hotel posted on Facebook.

The hotel also faulted the aggrieved client for declining to take the case further after pursuing numerous avenues in her quest for justice.

"Ms Zainab declined to take the case further. Ms Zainab Oladehinde was informed that the hotel would abide by damages awarded by the court system of Zanzibar," the hotel added.

The hotel said it was ready to meet the compensation awarded to Zainab by the courts.