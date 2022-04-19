Kenya: IEBC to Hire 300,000 Temporary Staff Ahead of Aug Polls - Chebukati

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to employ 300,000 temporary staff ahead of the August elections.

Speaking during the Anglican Church of Kenya Bishops and Senior Clergy conference 2022, chairman Wafula Chebukati says this will bolster the commission's manpower during the national exercise.

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit called on the IEBC to ensure it prepares well for the August 9 General Election and establish transparent tallying of the results at all levels.

Sapit said the polls agency must build public confidence to deliver its mandate of a credible free, and fair election.

The Prelate insisted that early preparations will allow the electoral agency to conduct peaceful elections and bringing Kenyans together irrespective of the outcome.