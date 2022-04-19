Kenya: IEBC to Hire 300,000 Temporary Staff Ahead of Aug Polls - Chebukati

Wokandapix / Pixabay
(File photo).
19 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to employ 300,000 temporary staff ahead of the August elections.

Speaking during the Anglican Church of Kenya Bishops and Senior Clergy conference 2022, chairman Wafula Chebukati says this will bolster the commission's manpower during the national exercise.

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit called on the IEBC to ensure it prepares well for the August 9 General Election and establish transparent tallying of the results at all levels.

Sapit said the polls agency must build public confidence to deliver its mandate of a credible free, and fair election.

The Prelate insisted that early preparations will allow the electoral agency to conduct peaceful elections and bringing Kenyans together irrespective of the outcome.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X