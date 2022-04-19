Egypt, UAE Mull Prospects of Agricultural Investment

19 April 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El Quseir and UAE's Ambassador in Cairo Maryam al-Kaabi reviewed on Monday prospects of agricultural investment cooperation between both countries.

During Quseir's meeting with the Emirati diplomat and her accompanying delegation, they discussed ways to remove the obstacles facing Emirati investors in Egypt with a view to stimulating their investments in the country.

The two sides agreed on a follow-up mechanism to deal with any barriers facing UAE companies operating in Egypt.

Quseir also underlined the need to facilitate the flow of Egyptian agricultural commodities to the UAE, especially in light of ongoing efforts to promote mutual cooperation and achieve inter-Arab integration, in addition to the good reputation of Egyptian exports.

Meanwhile, Kaabi hailed her country's close cooperation ties with Egypt, promising to discuss Quseir's proposal as regards Egyptian agricultural exports with the bodies concerned in the UAE.

