Nigeria: No Rape, Pregnancy Test Took Place Under Our Watch - Chrisland School

The school said of the 76 students that represented it, 71 "ensured an untainted adherence to our standards, abiding with laid down regulations and code of conduct, while making us very proud in the process."

The Lagos-based school, Chrisland, has distanced itself from sexual violation and pregnancy test allegations.

The school and its pupils have been trending since Easter Sunday over a sexual-related violation involving minors.

On Tuesday, Akin Fadeyi, a member of the institution's advisory committee in a statement, denied claims that students under their watch were raped and one underwent a pregnancy test without the consent of the parent.

The alleged sexual violation happened when a delegation of Chrisland School was in Dubai in March to take part in the World School Games, a four-day annual competition with schools from all over the world.

In a viral video, the mother of the female minor narrated how the school concealed the matter from her. She claimed that they took her daughter for a pregnancy test without her consent.

"We are proud to reassure our stakeholders that no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place on our watch," Mr Fadeyi said.

"For emphasis, only a COVID post-travel test was conducted on the returning delegation of our students, in compliance with COVID-19 travel protocols, at the Life Centre Medical Services on March 21, 2022, at School Hall, Opebi.

"This was through the nose swab test, as consistent with COVID-19 health protocols. We trust that this can be verified at the source provided. To insinuate that a pregnancy test was carried out on a student, for whatever reason, therefore, is a highly unfortunate conjecture."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Fadeyi said the management has been following up on reports in circulation regarding the morals and ethics of some students that took part in the international games and are supporting those involved.

He explained that 76 students represented Chrisland but 71 "ensured an untainted adherence to our standards, abiding with laid down regulations and code of conduct, while making us very proud in the process."

He said further that in its bid to draw an obvious line that respects moral boundaries, they kept the female pupils on the 11th floor while their male counterparts lodged on the 4th floor.

"We were, however, compelled to engage with the parents of the remaining students who unfortunately got themselves involved in misconduct, and in accordance with our code of conduct processes, which are well known to the parents, we meted out measured reprimands to them to instill a sense of discipline and as deterrence to others.

"This was also to caution our students on the need to remain on the path of resisting wrong influences," Mr Fadeyi continued.

"The disciplinary action was in order not to undermine our cohesive culture as a community of future leaders and committed instructors, but to be assertive in handing down the sort of discipline that seeks to correct and reform our children, when they stray from the path of rectitude."

The management said that they will be engaging the expertise of child psychologists to ensure "we translate this incidence to benefit the children in our care."

Following the incident, the Lagos State government shut down all Chrisland schools in the state pending the outcome of its investigation.