Nigeria: Makinde, Olubadan Urge Nigerians to Shun Religious Divisiveness

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II yesterday called on Nigerians to shun every form of divisiveness in religious practice in order to allow the country to attain her potential in every facet of humanity.

They made the call at the Easter Picnic organised by the Palace Chaplain, Rev. Olusoji Adediji, at the Alarere residence of the monarch.

Oba Balogun in his brief remark rejoiced with the Christians' community over the celebration of this year's Easter festivity and said the mere coincidence of the two major religious' annual fasting period was an important lesson on the oneness of religions and God, who created heaven and Earth.

According to him, "There is a need for all adherents of different faiths to live and work harmoniously towards the growth, progress and development of our country. It is incontrovertible that our God is only one not minding whatever names we call Him, so, why do we have to fight one another because of Him if we are genuine and sincere in our professing of Him"?

Speaking in the same vein, Governor Makinde, who was represented by his special assistant on Inter-Faith Affairs, Pastor, Zacheaus Olufemi Ibikunle, said, "it is through our love for one another, irrespective of our mode of worship that we can truly enjoy the love of the main servants of God.

"For the first time in the history of Oyo State, the office of Inter-Faith was created by Governor Seyi Makinde and I became the pioneer officer in charge to demonstrate the open-mindedness of the governor on religious matters. By the grace of Almighty God, I can say it without fear of contradiction that there cannot be religious crisis in the state."