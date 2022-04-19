Nigeria: Lagos GAC Okays Sanwo-Olu for Second Term in Office

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday got the nod of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) the highest decision making organ of the state ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)for a second term in office.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the GAC approved a second term for Governor Sanwo-Olu at its meeting held at State House, Marina.

The governor's chief press secretary who confirmed the development in his verified twitter handle wrote, "The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos on Monday gave pass marks to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos. Congratulations Dear Boss!"

Before the Monday endorsement, the GAC members whose opinions were sought affirmed that Sanwo-Olu deserves a second term.

Another pointer to the endorsement was the statement made by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu very recently at a public forum in Lagos, when he described Governor Sanwo-Olu, "As the most prolific, intelligent , great sound mind and best governor ever produced in Lagos State."

A member of GAC had told journalists that, "He is already getting the endorsement of some divisions in Lagos. Ikorodu people recently endorsed him for a second term, I am aware when he came to commission some projects in the zone. But he needs the support of all the divisions in Lagos and all the GAC members in these zones would have to endorse him. Until then, we just need to be patience,"

It would also be recalled that the same Governor's Advisory Council on the 29th September, 2018 endorsed Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the party's governorship ticket in 2019 after a six hours meeting at the Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos, residence of the party's National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The meeting then was chaired by Tinubu and the meeting was attended then by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, then Majority Leader of the House of Representatives now Speaker of Representatives,Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, among others.

With the APC governorship election primaries slated for May 27, the speculation on whether Sanwo-Olu will get a second term has become rife among the residents and political elites in the state, especially members of the APC.

It was gathered that Governor Sanwo-Olu could not pick his nomination forms for the election because he was waiting for official endorsement of the party chieftains.

Going down memory lane, his predecessor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode failed to secure a second term in office because he fell out of favour with the party structure and GAC members.