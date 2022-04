MOGADISHU [SMN] - The President of the South West state of Somalia Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftgareen has arrived in Mogadishu today.

His delegation from Baidoa was received at Mogadishu Airport in Mogadishu by lawmakers, ministers, and other officials.

Lafta-garen will hold a series of meetings in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia during his stay as the country is preparing for the presidential election.