Namibia: Free Covid-19 Testing for Students Studying in the SADC Region Scrapped Off

19 April 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has resolved to cease free SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing for students studying in the SADC Region, as well as civil servants travelling within the SADC region, a government announced last week.

This is against the background that travelling in the SADC region is possible when someone is fully vaccinated. PCR testing is no longer a prerequisite to travel for fully vaccinated individuals, MoHSS executive director Ben Nangombe said in a statement Thursday.

"In line with the above, effective from 13 April 2022, students and civil servants who are scheduled for travel to countries in the SADC region and have not been vaccinated, are advised to approach any of the 21 SARS-CoV-2 authorized testing laboratories nationwide for testing at their own cost," he added

Nangombe meanwhile said that all existing arrangements and requirements for free testing for students remain unchanged except for the referred group of students mentioned above.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X