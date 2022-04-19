Namibia: MTC and Inceptus' Deal to Increase Access to Information for Students

MTC has collaborated with Inceptus to supply UNAM students with data monthly. Students will receive a SIM Starter pack with preloaded data upon registering with UNAM.

The data consist of 15 GB of Internet data excluding social media and 40GB for all UNAM related data including meeting platforms such as Teams and Zoom.

This data will be loaded on the 1 st of each month and unused data will be forfeited. Data does not accumulate until the next month. Should they run out of data they can recharge and purchase normal Data bundles or do Out of Bundle data usage that will be charged at the normal data rate of 90 cents per Megabyte.

"This partnership was born out of the need to increase access to information for students. As an institution, we realised that many students do not have internet facilities at home, as these are quite expensive for the average person. As a result, we were constantly exploring options with UNAM. This solution will provide internet access to UNAM students when on campus and in the comfort of their homes too," said John Haufiku, Public Relations Officer at UNAM.

The University regards access to the internet as an essential part of higher education. According to Haufiku, this partnership will add value to Unam's services. "It can improve the quality of education in many ways. It opens doorways to a wealth of information, knowledge and educational resources, increasing opportunities for learning beyond the traditional classroom."

MTC's Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said, "As a homegrown digital enabler - our philosophy and strategy is to be the digital enabler of choice, that plays a role in the broader Namibian society, meeting customer-specific needs. This offering with Inceptus for UNAM students is indicative of our ability to service Namibia with tailor-made communication solutions."

"This is not the only mutual partnership that UNAM is a beneficiary, as MTC has in the past given support to UNAM through Work Integrated Learning (WIL) programme. Currently, the institution is a beneficiary of the MTC National Internship Program (MNIP), which assists students with practical three months paid (N$3000 per month) internship in the industry and community settings, helping them to graduate whilst at the same time preparing them for the job market," concluded Ekandjo.