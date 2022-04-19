Sudan: FTC Tells UN-Int'l Effort - 'Sudan's Future Should Be Guided By the Principles of the Revolution'

Khartoum — The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) held an emergency meeting on Sunday, discussing the joint effort with the United Nations, African Union, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to support Sudan through the next phase of the political process.

The FFC stated that whilst they do not reject the joint international effort towards a stable Sudan, they stated that the desired pollical outcome should be underpinned by the guiding principles of the revolution.

In their meeting, the FFC clarified the base requirements of a "proper foundation" that would achieve the goals of the revolution for a new democratic political system. The organisation stated that they were "against the intervention of the people's armed forces in politics and against military coup", and sought a solution based on the "principle of a single professional army that reflects the Sudanese diversity".

The FFC went on to demand that the coup authority be fully committed to a peaceful transition and prosecute the forces that used live bullets against protestors. The also added that all political prisoners and detainees be released, and the state of emergency be abolished. The group also stated that Sudan should introduce climate preparation measures.

The full Forces for Freedom and Change statement, can be read in Arabic here: Forces for Freedom and Change Emergency Meeting

Sudan Revolutionary Front presents political initiative to Troika, EU

A delegation from the leadership of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), headed by Member of the Sovereignty Council and Chairman of the SRF, El Hadi Idris, met with the ambassadors and representatives of the Troika countries (USA, UK, and Norway) in Khartoum on 12 April, followed by a meeting with ambassadors of the European Union (EU), the next day. The SRF presented a detailed explanation of the political initiative they propose as the correct way out of the Sudanese crisis.

The Troika representatives welcomed the initiative and praised the role of the RSF and its quest to reach a comprehensive political settlement. RSF spokesman, Osama Saeed, said in a statement on Monday, the delegation asked the Troika representatives to urge their countries to continue supporting Sudan, and to continue to provide aid to the Sudanese people.