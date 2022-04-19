Sudan: UNITAMS Slates Sudan Military Newspaper for Slanderous Statement

Khartoum — The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) tweeted yesterday in response to the provocation of an inflammatory article in Sudan's Armed Forces newspaper, El Jaish, by saying they would "hold them to account" without delay. The tweet accused the newspaper of writing an article that incited violence against political leaders in Sudan, thus bearing the hallmarks of a "hate crime".

The article in dispute was written by El Jaish's editor-in-chief, Col Ibrahim El Houri, who accused Western countries of targeting the Sudanese army. The article also claimed the head of UNITAMS, Volker Perthes, was working to spread terrorism.

UNITAMS full tweet: "Demonizing public or private figures, and inciting against them is a conduct of hate crimes that societies and authorities have interest in holding its perpetrators to account, without delay."

This is the first time the army newspaper has attacked Western countries since the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.