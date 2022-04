South Darfur — Awatif Adam Ahmed (30) was stabbed to death inside her home in the Hashaba camp for displaced people in South Darfur, on Monday morning.

Displaced people from the camp told Radio Dabanga, "the offender slaughtered her with a knife from vein to vein". According to the witnesses, the mother-of-three who was also four months pregnant was buried at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday. The family immediately left the funeral after the burial to "pursue the accused".