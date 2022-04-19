Sierra Leone: Our Chairman & Leader Has Trained and Prepared us for This Moment - APC Youth

National Secretary General of the All People Congress (APC) National Youth League now National Young Congress (NYC), Alie Conteh, last Thursday told newsmen that the former President, Chairman and Leader of the party, Ernest Bai Koroma has trained and prepared them for this moment, as he has decided to exit the political stage and vowed not to contest for any position again at the party.

The NYC Secretary General made the above assertion statement during a press conference at the party headquarters, Brookfield in Freetown while reacting to the decision of the chairman and leader to exit the political stage.

"The outgoing Chairman and Leader has trained us well and prepared us for this moment. He carried us along his distinguished leadership journey and has accompanied us through this transition process. We wish to assure our supporters and the general public that there is nothing to worry about former President Koroma because he has done well for us. The onus is now on us the young people to take forward the outstanding legacy of peace, national unity, and nation building. We in the NYC are 'Red and Ready' to live up to this great task of bringing the APC back to power in June 2023," he promised.

He said they have noted and fully assimilated the position of the Chairman and Leader and his decision to exit the political stage and his strong reassurances not to contest for any position in the next National Delegates' Conference.

They further state that the commitment of the former president to peace, security and the promotion of democracy and good governance, which formed part of essential features of his distinguished leadership throughout his tenure as chairman and leader of the APC and as a former President of Sierra Leone, has taught them how to be a good leaders.

"We therefore hereby state that this decision has not come as a surprise because he has always indicated that his departure is imminent. As the wing that hosts the present and future determination and sustainable growth of the party, we wish to endorse, support and congratulate the former president for that brave decision he took," he said.

He said they received the decision as a comfort and extension of former President Koroma long standing passion for the growth of young people and the APC party, adding that they were always inspired and would remain motivated by his remarkable legacies which includes the transfer of knowledge, wisdom and courage that assures the party and the country of a peaceful and safe transition.

They assured the former president that they would continue to work hard and joined the former President in appealing to the entire membership of the party that they would embrace the potentials of a new leadership and tranquil atmosphere for a peaceful and enduring transition.

He continued that they as young people of the party were committed to the jealous protection of his legacies, and the love he has for young people which he has always demonstrated.