Sierra Leone: Convict to Serve 8 Years Imprisonment for Manslaughter

28-year-old Kelfala Mansaray was on Thursday 14th April 2022, sentenced to 8 years imprisonment by Justice Monfred Sesay of the Freetown High Court for manslaughter.

The convict was before the court on one count of manslaughter contrary to law.

Before the commencement of the matter, state prosecutor, A. Jalloh, made an application for an amendment of the indictment-to be changed from murder to manslaughter, an application that was granted by the Judge.

Providing brief fact of the matter, the state prosecutor said the convict and the deceased were blood brothers and that on the night of the 7th October 2018, the convict was playing loud music to the annoyance of other occupants of his father's premises at K. Man Drive, Hill Station.

He continued that in the morning hours on the 8th October 2018, his father, Foday Mansaray, who is now deceased, cautioned the convict to stop disturbing the peace of other occupants, but the convict told his father that he was not the only person playing music at the said premises.

He said based on what the convict told his father, the deceased then threatened to destroy the musical set of the convict, a threat that led to a fight between the deceased and the convict.

He said they were later separated but that the deceased dashed out of the veranda and returned with a knife to attack the convict who ran away and locked himself in his room.

He went on that their late father and few neighbours succeeded in removing the knife from the deceased who again jumped and ran towards the window of the convict and tried to break into the room of the convict and subsequently damaged the windows.

He said the convict quickly picked up a knife from his room and rushed outside heading for the street when the deceased chased him with a stick and hit him twice, while the convict raised his knife and stabbed him on the chest.

State counsel A. Jalloh said the deceased's sister; Saio Mansaray tried to stop the deceased from chasing the accused, but to no avail.

He said the convict after stabbing his brother ran to the police station at Hilltop Mountain Division to report himself of the crime he committed and that the deceased was rushed to the hospital, but died later as result of the wound.

When asked in court whether he was guilty or not guilty, the convict pleaded guilty as charged.

The Judge convicted the accused of manslaughter. The judge was enraged over the rampant spree of crimes among youth.

Defense Counsel, H. Momoh also made a plea of mitigation on behalf of the accused, noting that the convict was a first time offender of the law, adding that the facts revealed were a harrowing experience and the convict was remorseful of his actions as he reported himself to the police.

He said the accused was the only surviving child of his mother and that if given the chance, he would be responsible and rehabilitate his life.