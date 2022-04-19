Sierra Leone: Magistrate Kekura Grants Five Hundred Million Leones Bail for Manslaughter

19 April 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

Principal Magistrate Sahar Kekura presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown has on Thursday, 14th April, 2022, granted five hundred million Leones bail for an alleged manslaughter.

The accused was before the court on one count of manslaughter contrary to law

It was alleged that the accused, Susan Kargbo, on Wednesday, 1st December, 2021, at Block N-9, Grafton Police Barracks in Freetown, unlawfully killed Dennis Kumba.

Defense counsel, J.M French, cross-examined police witness, Sahr Kandeh, with force number PC 18484 attached at the Deep Eye Water Police Station, who testified in the last sittings.

