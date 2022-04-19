Sierra Leone Commercial Model and Actor Bockarie Kargbo to Jet Off to New York City

Bockarie Kargbo is a 29-year-old Fashion, Commercial Model and Actor from Bo Town Sierra Leone currently residing in Johannesburg South Africa. With a burning passion for performing arts and modeling he decided to join 33 and Me Talent Agency in July 2021 and immediately fell in love with craft. He soon blew away the team at 33 and Me with his talent, dedication and willingness to learn and apply knowledge.

While in Freetown he studied at Bluecrest College (SL) where he obtained his diploma in Network Engineering in 2014. What motivated him was the fact that he could change his story, and create a future of which he could be proud of. Bockarie is also very passionate about fitness and taking care of physical strength and endurance and is an avid Tennis player, Coaching young people and creating an awareness and love for the sport he so enjoys playing.

His biggest inspiration in life is his friend and mentor Dr Onyeka Nwelue, who is Lecturer at Oxford University, a Book Writer and Film Maker. Bockarie believes in facing fears, that Will allows him to speak

with crowds and teach others how to be brave in the face of adversity.

In 2021 Mr Kargbo auditioned for the International ARTS Talent Showcase, Africa's largest talent convention where he obtained an award for the Best Commercial Male Model and he earned himself a spot to showcase Infront of the world's prestigious and international celebrities such as Nate Butler -Jnr Casting Director for Steve Harvey Show, A&R for X-Factor America and a Singer that has sold over 52 million copies at last count. Blaze Johnson - The Voice America, Rhavynn Drummer - Executive Casting Director for Tyler Perry Studios, AMDA and IMTA Representative Joey Hunter - The President of Ford Models in New York City for the past 30 years.

He represented his country very well after he obtained a $60 000 scholarship from AMDA the largest performing arts academy in the world. Even though the

scholarship was for his presence on stage as a model he dreams about a career in acting and is currently hard at work honing the skills acquired to polish his talent.

He will be jetting off to America in July 2022 where he will be representing his country in front of more than 250 agents, managers, recording labels

etc... He disclosed to Salone Messenger

He has also been on several TV commercials like VISA, GLO cell and GoTV which was shown all over Africa. This boosted his self-confidence and credibility within the industry in Africa. He is adamant in showcasing his skills in becoming a well-known Actor.

Currently he is studying Computer Science at the University of the People in America and is hoping to achieve a First World education to be able to apply knowledge gained to help people of his nation in understanding and applying technology effectively. He came from a place with little opportunities and to be able to make it to America motivates him to work even harder physically, emotionally and mentally.

To be chosen to represent himself and his country in America is a dream come true for him and the people that believe in him. His biggest role model is his loving mother Abie Kargbo. A strong woman that he has never seen giving up in life even when things got tough, she stands strong, and a strong believer of equality rights. A people's person, and a formidable woman that always smiles and stays positive

Sallu Kamuskay Source: Salone Messenger