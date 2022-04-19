Sierra Leone: Parliamentary Committee On Health Has Not Done Oversight for 4 Years - SLPP MP Disclosed

Hon. Hafiju Kanja representing Constituency 018, Kenema District, has disclosed in the Well of Parliament that the Health Committee is the only committee in Parliament that has done four years without going on oversight.

The MP made the disclosure during sitting in the Well of Parliamentary in reaction to concern raised by his colleague MP, Hon. Abdul Karim Kamara, regarding the repetitive power outage, costing patients' lives in hospital. Recently, eight children who were under oxygen died as a result of power outage in the Hospital, Hon. Kamara said.

The MP said the country's major referral hospital reported that there was no fuel in the generator at the time of the power outage. He called on the committee on health to meet with the management of the hospitals and the energy sector.

Parliamentary function of oversight is one of the fundamental functions of Parliament. Through oversight, the House monitors the quality of the work of government regarding the implementation of the law, development plans and budgets that have been previously adopted. But previous reports have revealed lapses in the oversight functions of the Republic of Sierra Leone's House of Parliament.

The Institute of Governance Reforms (IGR), a think-tank civil society organization recently reported poor oversight function by Parliamentary oversight committees as one of the issues reappearing in six audits reports reviewed by the organization.

In November last year, a report published by three consortiums of civil society groups also pointed at weakness in Parliament in times of monitoring effective use of Donor Aid financing in the country.