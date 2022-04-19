Sierra Leone: Media Investment Conference April 21-22 - All Roads Lead to Buntimani Conference Centre

In recognition of the critical role of public interest media, the Ministry of Information and Communications and its partners would host a-two-day National Media Viability and Investment Conference in Freetown- from 21-22 April, this year.

The BBC's international development organisation, the BBC Media Action, is supporting the conference through the Protecting Independent Media for Effective Development (PRIMED), a ground-breaking consortium working with local media partners to find effective solutions to create more viable public interest media.

Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, said: "The Conference is consistent with our government's manifesto and the president's commitment to have a pluralistic and engaging media as tool for national development. We recognize the importance of trusted media in the public in Sierra Leone's development and future prosperity. This conference will help to explore innovative solutions for stronger business models that will ensure a diverse, responsible, trusted press in Sierra Leone, to inform, connect and inspire our citizens for the future."

According to a release from the ministry, public interest media provide citizens with reliable news and information, hold the powerful to account, provide a platform for debate and are essential to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"There is no one-size-fits-all solution. But improving media viability requires systemic reform that addresses policies, laws, and regulations; examining the funding models that sustain public interest media without state control or co-option by private of political interests; organisational development for optimising to advertising to developing news ways to generate revenue; and connecting with audiences to ensure media houses are responding to their needs with engaging ,timely and trustworthy content," the release states.

Idriss Mamoud Tarawallie, who is the BBC Media Action Country Director said: "Public interest media is vital to open and just societies. Trusted media provide citizens with reliable news and information hold the powerful to account, provide a platform for debate and are essential to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Our work through PRIMED provides an exciting opportunity to facilitate and guide major reforms to the media sector, including regulation, content production, media management and viable media funding pathways."

President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists,Ahmed Sahid Nasralla said: " One of the strong arguments we put forward for the repeal of the criminal libel law is that the law was preventing private sector investment in the media. Now that the law has been repealed, the media viability investment conference provides an opportunity to the Sierra Leone media to make a strong business case to attract investment, free itself from poverty and play its role. Media poverty is rife in Sierra Leone, due largely to an uncoordinated government advertising regime and dwindling advertising revenue with the advent of digital media. The conference therefore has come at the right time."

The conference, according to the organisers, would be the latest in several steps taken by the government to ensure a more enabling environment for media in the public interest.