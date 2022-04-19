Sierra Leone: The Tragic Death of Emadu Rogers Endless Pain of a Mother

analysis

For Mary Bangura, April 7 is a day she will never forget. It's a day of tragic loss, a day of grief, a day of devastating memories.

Bangura lost her only son, Emadu Rogers, few hours to his graduation from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone. Rogers, 24, was hit by a white Toyota Landcruiser jeep together with his friend while returning from his cousin's graduation ceremony on Thursday. Rogers himself was to graduate the next day.

Two days after the tragedy, the author of these lines paid visit to the mother of the deceased. She could barely talk to anyone at the time. Except in deep tears, she kept lamenting her feelings as memories of her son's shocking demise haunt her. Rogers started growing up with his grandparents until he was six. After which, he spent the rest of his life living with his mother.

"When I heard the news, I felt like I was in labor. My stomach, my waist bone... I am in pain! Cried Emadu's mother with paled eyes, exhausted by nonstop weeping.

Miss Bangura's crying remains unending since the death of her son as friends, relatives and other sympathizers pour in and out of her residence.

"Anytime I see his friends I must cry." His shoe, his shirt, his coat... she paused (Choked with emotions). " Aaaa Emadu!" she yelled as she mournfully sprawl around. Her pain is palpable.

The vehicle that hit Rogers and his friend was never in speed, and he didn't die immediately he was hit. But the vehicle's front wheel rode and mounted on his chest after hitting him. The fatality became possible after early attempt to bump up the vehicle to save him proved unsuccessful, Zainabu Bangura, the Traffic Warden who witnessed the event told Rogers' Uncle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The timing and circumstances leading to Rogers's tragic demise twisted hearts round the world. His photos have been widely trending -posted by relatives, friends and even sympathizers who never met with him in his lifetime.

From St Edwards School, he enrolled into Fourah Bay College, where he studied Political Science. Rogers was ready to graduate few hours before his sudden demise. He lived an active student life and took part in many student activities. He was friendly, interactive and accommodating. One of his closed family members described his human relationship as 'powerful.' And his Uncle says Rogers' human relationship with friends; family was 'damn too good.'

Rogers's active student life tells how ambitious he was. He was serving as Vice President for the Old Edwardians, FBC chapter. According to his mother He had planned to pursue legal studies after graduation.

Like every young person coming up, Rogers was ambitious and has his own dreams and aspirations. He was a youth with potentials. But no one knows exactly what he was going to become in future. And now that he is gone! We will never know.