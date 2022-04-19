Liberia: 25 Years Wait Over for Watanga FC

Monrovia — Watanga FC have been crowned champions of the Liberia Football Association first division league after a comprehensive win over Monrovia Club Breweries.

Watanga FC collected the LFA Orange 2021/2022 League Season title beating challenge from Bea Mountain on the last day of the season.

Watanga FC defeated Monrovia Club Breweries 3-0 on the final day of the season to clinch their first silverware since their establishment in 1997.

Watanga victory means they finish the season as champions one point ahead of Bea Mountain who staged a 2-1 win over Freeport FC.

The Solder boys of Watanga got the match underway with Chancy Freeman's run down the right as Breweries scored their own goal following a deflected goal.

Breweries Pressurised Watanga FC for the equalizer but their forwards didn't put into use the opportunities ending the first 1-0 to Watanga FC.

Back from the break Watanga made it 2-0 from Elijah Clark's 20-yards free-kick to extend his side lead-in.

Down by two goals Breweries fought to levelled things but the strong defence of Watanga stood their grounds.

The Beer Boys could have pulled a goal back or levelled things but their strikers let them down with several missed chances.

Substitute, Mark Gibson scored the third goal for Watanga with dozen of Minutes to play.

After total ball control by Robert Lartey's men the match ended 3-0 in Watanga favour.

Sunday results means Watanga secured their first title one point above Bea Mountain.

Satan's after 22 games got 42 points while Bea Mountain secured 41 points from 22 matches.

Watanga FC will represent Liberia in the next CAF champions League.

In other matches played in the Orange First Division League Matchday 22 games.

LISCR FC and Heaven settled to a Heaven Eleven while Invincible Eleven defeated LPRC Oil 2-0.

In other matches Bea Mountain 2-1 Freeport FC , Nimba United 2-0 Nimba Kwado FC, Sandi FC 1-2 Mighty Barrolle

Robert Lartey speaking to the media after winning their Championship victory said he was happy to have delivered the club's first cup in 25 years.

"Well I am happy to bring the first trophy to Watanga Football Club. To win their first-ever silverware. I want to be grateful to God.

"We are not complacent. We have to go back to the drawing board to see how best we can put the proper mechanisms into place. We have to go out and search for new players. We have to start preparing because no Liberian club has ever reached the quarterfinals or the group stage of the CAF competition. We are hoping that Watanga will be the first club to reach that level."

According to Lartey his statement of resigning from Watanga FC his first defeat was game tactic.

"It was a wake-up call to the players because, at a certain point in time, the players were not focused. Today all of them are celebrating. I was able to speak to their mind and make them understand that winning the championship is important. All I did was psychological and was something that I wanted to bring to attention or draw the attention of my players.

So that the players can be focused on what I want them to achieve. "Lartey said.

Lartey who took over from Mathew Julutweh has won 13 trophies with dissolved BYC, ending WATANGA's 25 years of trophy drought.