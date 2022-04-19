Liberia: Raji, Konneh and Dolo Win Liberia FA Elections

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia Football Association Mustapha Raji has been elected President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) for the next four years.

Raji was elected during the 26th Ordinary Congress held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Monday, April 18, 2022.

The LFA president who was elected in 2018 went unopposed after his massive contribution for the past four years.

Others elected were Sekou Konneh, Vice President for Administration, and Adolphus Dolo, Vice President for Operations with 31 and 31 votes, respectively.

Sekou Konneh was re-elected as Vice President for Administration of the LFA.

He secured a total number of 31 votes, 20 votes more than Rochelle Woodson whom he defeated.

Nimba United CEO, Saye-Taayor Adolphus Dolo was also elected Vice President for Operations of the LFA.

He defeated incumbent, Wilmot Smith and fellow contestant, Bill Neewray.

He secured a total of 31 votes, 21 votes above Smith who got 10 votes. Bill Neewray had zero votes.

The elections were observed by representatives from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Federation International Football Association (FIFA).

In a brief statement, FA President-elect Mustapha Raji said Liberian soccer enthusiasts should see his additional four years as the way to move the football in Liberia.

He said he will continue to give back to the sports and football will be used for football.

The FA president who has over the last three years constructed an improved stadium at the SKD practice pitch, Tusa Field, and the Doris Williams sports pitch in Buchanan Grand Bassa county promise to bring more development and competition to Liberian football.

He said his leadership will remain committed to serving Liberian football.

Raji promised to deliver football to the Liberian people with his EC members.

The LFA president also called on those who lost the election to remain united for the good of the game.

LFA President Mustapha Raji reaffirmed his administration's commitment to developing football at all levels in Liberia and will remain transparent and accountable to stakeholders.

He thanked FIFA for its continuous support of the development of football in Liberia.

Raji also called on the government of Liberia to provide equal support to women's football as the development of sports in the country is not limited to the senior men's national team.

Meanwhile the LFA 26 Congress rejects the proposal to increase the number of members or clubs.

The rejection means IE and Monrovia Club Breweries will face off in a relegation playoff as the delegates refused to pass on increasing clubs in the 1st division to 14 and 16 in the 2nd division,12 in the women's upper league.

The LFA Congress on Monday voted in favor of a 9% reduction in the EC Year End Bonus (US$1,000) and the removal of budget line item EC End of Service Bonus (US$2,500 each).

Congress also approved a budget of a little over US$6 million for the fiscal year 2022. Watanga FC ends 25 years wait for trophy as they win first LFA