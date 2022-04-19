South African Mining Output Falls 6 Percent Year On Year in February

analysis

South African mining output fell by a steep 6% on an annual basis in February, the biggest drop since November 2020. The reading suggests that the sector's logistical and other challenges are mounting, preventing it from taking full advantage of red-hot prices -- a point underlined by the fact that mining sales still managed to rise by 6.4% in the month.

The mining sector, for all its problems, has been a bright spot amid the wreckage that is the South African economy. Its performance and profits last year translated into taxes and royalties that made South Africa's fiscal situation less awful.

So it's worrying to see a sharp and unexpected fall in production when prices are still cooking. Mining production in South Africa sank by 6% year-on-year in February, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), said on Thursday, its biggest fall since November of 2020. On a monthly basis, the drop reached 6.4%.

On an annual basis, iron ore production slumped by 29.2%, while PGMs -- platinum group metals -- fell by 16.5%.

The reason behind the slide is not immediately apparent, though a range of scenarios come to mind. Transnet prevented the sector from getting much of its product to...