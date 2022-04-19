South Africa: Culpable Homicide Case Opened Against Ramaphosa and Co After Killer KZN Floods

analysis

Climate justice activists have opened a case of culpable homicide against President Cyril Ramaphosa, his ministers and other government representatives after the deaths of more than 300 people in the KwaZulu-Natal floods. The activists argue that the disaster could have been avoided if the government had implemented adaptation and mitigation strategies.

The Climate Justice Charter Movement opened charges of culpable homicide against President Cyril Ramaphosa and a string of public representatives over the people killed during the KZN floods last week.

Janet Solomon of Oceans Not Oil, Shaakira Davood of Youth Centre for Climate Change, Nora Seneka of The Active Citizens Movement and Desiree Laverne of Greenpeace opened the culpable homicide case at the Mayville police station, on Thursday 14 April, at 11am.

Others implicated are Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe; Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and the Environment Barbara Creecy; deputy chair of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) Mohammed Valli Moosa; KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Solomon said Durban was reeling from the destruction wrought by the latest deluge and the suffering was broadly felt.

"More than 300 people lost their lives. There are expectations that the death toll will go up, given...