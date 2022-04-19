South Africa: Abalone Haul - Poaching Gear Recovered in Table Mountain National Park

analysis

On Friday, the Sea, Air and Mountain team and the SANParks team recovered diving gear and other equipment used for poaching abalone.

The Sea, Air and Mountain (SEAM) Special Operations Ranger Team and the South African National Parks (SANParks) chopper pilots recovered diving gear and other equipment used for abalone poaching, within the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park.

Lauren Howard-Clayton, SANParks regional communications manager, said no suspects have been arrested. "It isn't possible to say with absolute certainty that these were poachers operating at that particular camp, as the marine-protected area around the Cape of Good Hope section covers the entire coastline," said Howard-Clayton.

"By and large, it was successful due to area coverage, visibility and man-hours spent in proactive patrols. However, our effectiveness was impacted by the wind conditions over the weekend," added Howard-Clayton.

In December 2021, three alleged poachers were arrested in the Cape of Good Hope section of Table Mountain National Park. They had diving gear that was confiscated.

December 2021 was also when SANParks inducted the SEAM team. It consists of a K9 unit with six fully trained dogs and a specialised operations centre that supports the management of Table Mountain...