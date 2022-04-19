Ghana: Takyi Stops Boyefio to Win First Pro Bout

Ghana's bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi, aka 'Ring Warrior' put up a dominant performance to stop Kamarodeen Boyefio, in the second round with a Technical Knockout to make a successful professional debut on Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Under the Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate's umbrella, Takyi kick-started his pro journey at the super lightweight division, demolishing the veteran journeyman Boyefio who gave up after he was subjected to a wave of fatal punches.

After crushing on the canvass on three occasions in the first round, Boyefio's destruction became imminentas Takyi continued with his fierce onslaught.

He exposed himself as he attempted to fight back as Takyi connected to Boyefio'shead and body as fans roared in excitement.

Commenting on the win, Takyi declared his readiness to take the world by storm and said he would take the division by storm.

The event dubbed 'Bazooka Night', also saw Issah Awal dismiss the bluff of Enoch Lamptey in a lightweight fray via a knockout while Michael Decardi Nelson, aka 'Mayweather' defeated Dennis Nyarko in a second round stoppage in the bantamweight division.

Issah Inusah recorded a seventh round victory over Mustapha Abubakar in a light heavyweight clash just as Ezekiel Annan snatched an eighth round victory over Nathaniel Nukpe in a super featherweight clash.