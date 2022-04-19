Ghana: Paragliding Festival Bounces Back After 2-Year Hiatus

Odweanoma Mountain — After two years of break, the Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival has taken off after its opening on the Odweanoma Mountain last Thursday.

The Paragliding festival was opened by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, giving way for others to paraglide.

Thirteen pilots for the flights including two Ghanaians and nine foreigners, tourists and indigenes waited for their turn to take off per the direction of the wind.

At the opening, the Mr Mantey was glad the Kwahu Paragliding Festival and every other activity was back and hoped that revenue expected would be a double of what had been lost for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented the celebration of the festival since 2005.

He said due to the pandemic, the Kwahu Easter which was one of the monumental brands on the tourism calendar and a fraction of the country's domestic tourism drive was taken away.

Mr Mantey was glad that activities were back to normal revealing that "this year, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts expected target revenue of 2.3 billion dollars," and added that activities including the Paragliding festival would contribute to achieving the target.

Mr Mantey noted that the government was committed to improving tourism and stated it was the reason for the organisation of the Independence Day celebrations in different regions across the country.

He called on Ghanaians to support in promoting tourism, adding that many people in the periphery of the economy were said to benefit, especially those in the creative arts, hospitality, and fashion industry among others.

That, he said would push the tourism industry to become the number one contributor of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyemang said the Authority has the intention to make the Paragliding festival an all-year- round affair, adding that the Authority would engage the pilots in discussions in that direction.

He thanked the media for the several reports and discussion to promote the Kwahu festival and also thanked the chiefs of Kwahu for their support.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Kwahu South, Mr Emmanuel Atta Ofori, urged all to vaccinate amidst the Kwahu Easter celebration to ensure the protection of all against the COVID-19.

The Atibie Acheamehene, Nana Dankwa Bamfo II was glad the Kwahu festivity was back and welcomed all tourists to Kwahu and wished them a happy stay

Later, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts, Mr John Yaw Agbeko, took his turn to paraglide and other dignitaries present also availed themselves for same experience.

The security was present to ensure the safety of all passengers.