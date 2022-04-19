Ghana: Ecobank Reiterates Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Ecobank has reiterated its commitment to improve on customer satisfaction and come out with products and services to meet their needs.

The Executive Director and Head Consumer Banking, Ecobank Ghana, Dr Edward NarteyBotchway, who disclosed this during a draw to reward winners of its Double Salary Promotion, said the bank could not thrive without customers.

"Customer satisfaction remains a priority of the bank and has been placed at the heart of its operations," he said.

As part of the promotion, 244 customers of Ecobank Ghana across the country have in the past three months received double salaries plus other benefits from the bank.

Ecobank launched the Double Salary Promotion on January 4, 2022, aimed at rewarding existing and new salaried account holders, who receive their salaries through Ecobank within the first quarter of 2022.

DrBotchway said it was in line with the bank's commitment to customer satisfaction that the Double Salary Promotion was launched.

"We cherish the customer base that we have and so have decided to reward their loyalty to the bank with this promotion. You cannot run a business without customers; you cannot say you are meeting the needs of individuals if they are not patronising your products so we at Ecobankrecognise that the reason for which we do our business is our customers and indeed Ecobank has gotten a wide range of customers," he explained.

He said Ecobank could boast of a wide customer base from microfinance accounts to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) accounts to corporate banking accounts and to multinational accounts, with various rewards for the different segments.

Dr Botchway said the Double Salary Promotion was for salaried workers and "that's a segment that we cannot afford to ignore and we have by this promo sent a clear message that it's a huge focus for us."

In addition to the promotion, he said the new thing is the salary account which the bank has introduced, with other benefits for customers.

"For holders of this account, when they get sick and are hospitalised they receive some benefits, when they are retrenched, they get benefits, in the event that they pass on there are some payments due their next of kin," DrBotchwayadded.

He said existing savings or current account holders who received their monthly salaries through Ecobank or new customers who opened and received their salaries through the newly introduced Ecobank Salary Account were eligible for the promotion.

