Ghana: Christians Urged to Lead Exemplary Lives

Ntotroso — Christians have been urged to lead exemplary life worthy of emulation and depicts the teachings of Jesus Christ, the founder and leader of the Christian faith.

The Bishop of Goaso Diocese of the Methodist Church, Rt Rev Christopher K Dadson, who made the call, said it was through this that people would give glory to God.

Rt Rev Dadson was speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Annual Camp Meeting of Kenyasi Circuit of the church, on Friday at Ntotroso in the Ahafo Region.

It was held on the theme, "Discipleship: living a transformed life in Jesus Christ" with a passionate call on Christians around the globe to live life wealthy of copying.

The meeting was attended by the various societies of the church in Wamahiniso, Gyedu and Bogyampa.

Others were Asaman, Atwedie, Kenyasi New Site, Kwadwokrom, Akosah, Tawiakrom, Yawusukrom, Kramokrom, Goamu Camp and Tutuka.

The Bishop noted that Christians were the light which must shine on every darkness of the world in all generations, for the spiritual edification of the church and the moral inculcation of society.

"Unbelievers will follow your good behaviour to salvation in Christ Jesus through your speech, acts and deeds, humility, respect and showing of love to all manner of persons," he stated.

Rt Rev Dadson indicated that Christians had to put up good moral behaviour in all spheres of their life, saying that people must see your good works in workplaces, homes, communities among other places

He implored Christians to frown on all ungodly acts confronting society, marriage, workplace and church, adding that "we have to avoid corruption, thievery, lies, formication and other sins."

Very Rev Emmanuel Kofi Antwi said the Camp meeting embarked on activities and programmes namely Bible studies, intercessory prayers for the peace of Ghana and the world, musical shows, healing and deliverance, house to house evangelism among others.

"The annual meeting was aimed at taking stock of the activities and programmes of the church during the period under review and to plan towards the year ahead," he stated.