Ghana: Golf - Torgah Grabs 2022 PGA Golden Classic

Ghana's golf ace, Vincent Torgah on Friday produced a magnificent score of nine-under (-9) course par over four days to emerge winner of the 2022 PGA Golden Classic tournament played at the Achimota Golf Course.

It was the third consecutive feat for the Center of the World Club player and resident pro at Samartex Golf Club.

Torgah, emerged superior to some of the finest players in Ghana, including Emos Korblah of Achimota Golf Club and Maxwell Owusu Bonsu of the Royal Golf Club.

Both occupied the first and second runner-ups positions, respectfully.

On Saturday closing ceremony and prize presentation for the event, Torgah attributed his sterling run to hardwork and not the absence of credible challengers.

Between January and April, Torgah has annexed three major championships on the local golf scene, running away with the PGA Captain's Prize, Samartex Mahogany Open 'The Road to Obotan' in March and the weekend's PGA Golden Classic Championship.

Based on that, Torgah agreed that calls to turn his attention to the four major professional golf championship in the world - US Open, British Open, PGA Championship and US Masters, to challenge the very best in the sport was not misplaced.

Sharing his concerns after receiving his prize for the PGA Golden Classic event, Torgah assured he was working hard but must be supported to play at that level.

"I am working hard to play in those championships but at the moment, I am sponsoring myself so that will be a huge challenge.I am hoping thatmy efforts will get the attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS)and corporate bodiesto support me to also hoist the flag of Ghana on a golf platform."

The Tournament Director of PGA Ghana, Mr Akwasi Prempeh hinted that plans were underway to make local courses harder to play, especially the greens and make them faster to meet international standards.

That, he said,will give Ghanaian professional golfers international recognition and boost their chances to compete in international tournaments.

The President of PGA Ghana, Mr. Mark Coffie said the current executive has introduced eight competitions in addition toexisting ones including the Asantehene Open, Ghana Open, Tema Open and Accra Open to keep members busy and in good shape.

He announced that the next tournament will be the Asantehene Open slated for June.