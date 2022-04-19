West Africa: Wafu U-20 - Ghana Drawn Against Nigeria, B' Faso

The Black Satellites will come up against Nigeria and Burkina Faso in the Group stage of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship to be staged in Niger May 7-20, 2022.

The draw which was held in Niamey on Friday saw Ghana's National U-20 side, who are the defending champions paired with the Golden Eaglets and last edition's finalists, the young stallions in Group A.

Host nation Niger is in Group B alongside Cote d'Ivoire, Benin and Togo.

Finalists from this tournament will represent WAFU Zone B at the 2023 CAF U-20 tournament to take place in Egypt from February 18 to March 12, 2023. -FA