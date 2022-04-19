West Africa: Wafu U-20 - Ghana Drawn Against Nigeria, B' Faso

19 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Satellites will come up against Nigeria and Burkina Faso in the Group stage of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship to be staged in Niger May 7-20, 2022.

The draw which was held in Niamey on Friday saw Ghana's National U-20 side, who are the defending champions paired with the Golden Eaglets and last edition's finalists, the young stallions in Group A.

Host nation Niger is in Group B alongside Cote d'Ivoire, Benin and Togo.

Finalists from this tournament will represent WAFU Zone B at the 2023 CAF U-20 tournament to take place in Egypt from February 18 to March 12, 2023. -FA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X