Ghana: Elmina Sharks Hold Hearts in Accra

Former Ghana international, Samuel Inkoom, registered his first goal for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Phobian's 1-1 draw encounter with Elmina Sharks in their match day 25 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Inkoom made a huge impact with a well-taken free kick from behind the goal area in the first minute to open the scoring for the defending league champions.

But for the second time, Elmina Sharks proved difficult customers for their host just as it happened in their FA Cup clash, stretching the Phobians to the very last penalty kick.

The Sharks carried the game to Hearts and deservingly earned the equalizer through Michael Ohene Agyei Asamoah in the 28th minute.

Both teams gave their best in the second half but failed to find the back of the net as Hearts' hopes of challenging Kotoko got thinner and Sharks relegation fight earning a boost.

Hearts with the point stayed in sixth position on the log with 37 points while Elmina Sharks stay bottom of the log with 19 points with nine games remaining to end the season.

Meanwhile, Head Coach of Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has attributed his side's lack of consistency in winning matches to injury.

Speaking after the game, Boadu said the team has been inconsistency this season due to injuries to his trusted players.

"There are a lot of injury worries in camp. I cannot get a lot of the players to play at least three or four consecutive matches for me and that is a very big problem I have been faced with this season."

He said despite the injuries, Hearts could still have won against Elmina Sharks because after taking the lead, they could have gone ahead to score many more goals.

"This is not the results we expected. I want to apologise to the fans; they should forgive us for this results. We hope to bounce back with a win in the next game."