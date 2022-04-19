Ghana: Kotoko, Oly Suffer Losses

Real Tamale United scored in either half as they beat leaders Asante Kotoko 2-1 at the Aliu

Mahama Stadium on Sunday.

Ronald Frimpong gave RTU the lead after converting from the spot in the 26th minute.

The home side went into the game on the back of only one win from their last six league matches and needed to play above themselves to beat the league leaders.

The Porcupine Warriors also came into the game with loads of confidence following their 1-0 win against rivals Hearts of Oak last weekend.

But Victor Aidoo increased the advantage for Real Tamale United in the 85th minute as he headed home a throw in from the right side to make it 2-0.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim misjudged his run as Aidoo soared to head home the match winner in the 85th minute before Frank Etrouga pulled one back for Asante Kotoko.

At the DUN'S Park, Bibiani Gold Stars recorded their sixth consecutive home win a 2-1 win over Accra Great Olympics.

The Wonder Club took the lead through Maxwell Abbey Quaye in the 22nd minute.

The host bounced back and Yahaya Adraman cancelled Abbey Quaye's goal before Prince Opoku Agyemang struck to add to the tally.

At Techiman, Eleven Wonders came back from two goals down to beat Bechem United 3-2 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman.

Augustine Okrah scored in the 31st minute -his 11th of the league campaign to give the Hunters a well-deserved lead.

Emmanuel Owusu made it 2-0 for Bechem United on the hour mark as they took firm grip of the game.

Eleven Wonders improved tremendously in the second half and their effort yielded results in the 79th minute when Laar Ibrahim converted from the spot to give them a glimmer of hope.

Moro Sumaila levelled matters for Wonders four minutes into stoppage before Ibrahim Laar got his second of the day three minutes later to wrap it up. -FA