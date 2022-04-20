Nigerian Air Force Aircraft Crashes in Kaduna - Report

19 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has crashed in Kaduna, PRNigeria has reported.

The media house, which has links to Nigeria's security institutions, said the aircraft is a training aircraft.

"While details of the incident are still sketchy, sources told PRNigeria that two pilots were onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident," the newspaper reported.

The air force has yet to speak about the crash at the time of this report.

Kaduna is one of the states most troubled by banditry in Northern Nigeria.

Hundreds of people have been killed or kidnapped in the state in the past year.

Kaduna is also the state where bandits attacked a moving train, killing some of the passengers and kidnapping dozens of others.

Details later...

