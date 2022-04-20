Nigeria: MNJTF Kills Top Isis Member, Ammar Bin-Umar in Lake Chad Airstrikes

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have eliminated a top leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Ammar Bin-Umar, in the Lake Chad region during massive airstrikes, a military source revealed.

The coordinated airstrikes, according to the source, were carried out by the Nigerian Air Force Super Tucano in coordination with the MNJTF, Niger Air Task Force's Mi35 and Mi171 Helicopter Gunship on April 14, 2022 in Arinna, Marte local government area of Borno State.

According to an Intelligence information obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert, Bin-Umar was killed in an attempt to flee from the LakeChad, following a week-long sustained airstrikes.

The intelligence, according to the report, led to surgical strikes in Kwalaram, Sabon Tumbun and Jibularam, which has forced the terror groups to relocate and seek refuse in new hiding positions in Kwalori, Doron Kirta, Buningyil and Lokon Libi areas within the LakeChad.

"The surviving ISIS Mujahedeens were immediately evacuated to KIRTA around 1800hourz, then afterwards conveyed on two flying boats with sacks containing money suspected to be funding for the ISWAP, in an attempt to escape through the axis of Chikka and Mardas, both within the Cameroonians border towns.

"Bin-Umar was among the top ISIS Mujahedeens dialogue committee deployed to the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), caliphates in Feb 2022, to intervened following prolonged fighting of supremacy among the Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād of Boko Haram factions and the ISWAP.

"The ISIS envoys also came to oversee the establishment "Darul Quran," the source said.