Kenya - Bahraini Athlete Found Dead in Running Hub

Tony Webster/Flickr
(File photo)
19 April 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Damaris Muthee Mutua, 28, was found dead in a Kenyan town that is famous for producing champion runners -- where Olympic runner Agnes Tirop was killed last year.

A Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete has been found dead in a house in Iten, a town in western Kenya that is famous for producing world-class athletes, police said on Tuesday.

Damaris Muthee Mutua was 28 years old and her boyfriend, who is Ethiopian, is a suspect in the killing, said Tom Makori, the police commander of the town.

The town of Iten hit headlines in 2021 after Kenyan Olympic runner Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death in her house in the same town.

Tirop's mourners had called for an end to violence against women in the East African country.

What we know so far about Mutua's death

It's not clear when she was murdered, but it likely happened either late Saturday or early Sunday, as police found her decomposing body in the house, Makori said.

Makori added that police were looking for her boyfriend, who appears to have fled the country.

Mutua's body has been taken to the nearby hospital mortuary.

She won two bronze medals at the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics in Singapore and the East African Junior Athletics Championships, a track and field competition in Khartoum, before she became a Bahraini national.

rm/fb (Reuters, AFP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X