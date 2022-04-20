Nigeria: 2 Million Nigerian Children Face Acute Malnutrition - UNICEF

Many young children are suffering the effects of malnutrition (file photo).

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said that an estimated 2 million children in Nigeria are suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

According to UNICEF, only about two percent of the children have access to treatment.

To this end, experts have identified micronutrient powders as useful supplements to fortify foods where micronutrients are insufficient to promote optimal growth in children or in pregnant women.

In line with this, Nutrition International, in collaboration with Plan International and the FCT Primary healthcare board has embarked on a project to train nutritionists and other health workers in the FCT on increasing their awareness on micronutrients and its importance in treating under nutrition.

In order to treat this, micro nutrient supplements are being introduced to mothers, as supplementary to food given to their children.

The project coordinator, enhancing infant and young children nutrition, Plan International, Mrs Mary Igbopa, who revealed the UNICEF figure, said it is very important for caregivers to be enlightened about micro nutrients supplements.

, and its importance on the health of children.

Bamidele explained that the micro nutrient powder is not for malnourished children, but serves as supplementary to the food given to children.

The FCT state nutritionist, Mrs Clementina Okoro, explained the importance of nutrition in the formation of children's physiology.