Nigeria: Ex-Sports Minister, Dalung, Quits APC

19 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Achor Abimaje

The immediate-past Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barr. Solomon Selcap Dalung, has tendered his letter of withdrawal of membership from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State.

According to the letter addressed to the APC ward chairman in Sabongida, Langtang South LGA, a copy of was obtained by LEADERSHIP, Dalung said: "This is to convey my withdrawal of membership from the APC with effect from the date of notice."

He explained that it was worthy of mention that the recent developments in the party conflicted with his core principles and values, which define the basis of allegiance to the party.

Dalung further noted that internal democracy is critical to the survival of representative democracy, stressing that without it political participation remains a mirage.

LEADERSHIP recall that the former Minister was a governorship aspirant on the platform of APC in 2015 and 2019 elections. He didn't reveal his next political move.

